MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College (CCC) Board of Trustees adopted a $3.99 million 2023-24 county budget request March 8 that includes upgrades and renovations to facilities and safety improvements.
The request is about 4% more than the $3.8 million allocated to the college for 2022-23.
The proposed request includes $3.19 million in operations and $800,000 for capital for 2023-24. In addition, the college is asking the county to set aside an additional $200,000 in capital reserve for future facility needs.
The operations request is 12.1% more than the $2.84 million allocated this fiscal year. Much of the increase is due to inflation, according to CCC Trustee Dee Meshaw who chairs the college’s finance committee. She is also the finance director for Carteret County.
The capital request for regular building needs for 2023-24 is 20% less than the $1 million allocated this fiscal year. But with the additional $200,000 requested to place in capital reserve, it makes the request essentially the same as 2022-23.
Meshaw said the budget includes a 3.5% salary increase for the college’s county-paid employees. The college has state-paid employees and county-paid employees.
The county traditionally matches the salary increase for county-paid employees at the same rate the General Assembly increases state-paid employees.
“The county has always gone in lockstep with the state regarding salary increases,” Meshaw said.
There are also increases for cost of services, utilities and insurance premiums.
As for county capital needs, the college is asking for $750,000 for facilities and infrastructure and $50,000 for equipment.
Capital projects proposed for 2023-24 include continued work on improvements and renovations to the McGee Building to facilitate a “one-door” student services area. The college is also seeking to complete a second phase of improvements to its firing range in Newport, HVAC upgrades, storm protection improvements to buildings, safety upgrades and the purchase of a pickup truck, utility cart and custodial equipment.
In other action, CCC trustees:
Received a $1,500 donation from Emerald Isle Realty to establish the Peggy Ann Hoffman Scholarship fund.
Recognized former Trustee Mike Curtis as a trustee emeritus in honor of his eight years of service on the board.
Heard a presentation on the college’s Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center offering courses through its Corporate and Continuing Education program in addition to its curriculum courses.
Heard the first reading of policy revisions.
Approved offering an early childhood workforce certificate program.
Met in closed session to consider conferring an award on an individual. No action was taken in open session.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
