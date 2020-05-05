Organizers cancel 2020 Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest

NEWPORT — A pandemic has done what no amount of bad weather could — for the first time in its 42 years, the Newport Pig Cookin’ contest has been canceled.
The Newport Pig Cookin’ contest, the largest nonprofit whole hog cooking contest in the country, has traditionally been held in early April. However, due to the novel conronavirus outbreak, the contest committee first elected to postpone the contest until June, and Sunday, the committee made the decision to cancel this year’s contest entirely.
Newport Mayor Dennis Barber said Tuesday he’s proud of the contest committee for “making its calm decision.”
“They decided in favor of public safety,” the mayor said. “I know people will be disappointed, but they should be proud of the committee for making that call.”
This cancellation is the first time since the contest began in 1979 that there won’t be a Newport Pig Cookin’.
Newport Pig Cookin’ spokesperson John Smith said the committee was concerned about the health and safety of the cooks, volunteers and the visitors who come out for the competition.
“We didn’t want to spread coronavirus,” Mr. Smith said. “With the uncertainty and social distancing guidelines, we wanted to be safe.”
Mr. Smith said they had about 45 to 50 cooks lined up by Sunday, many of whom had paid their entry fees. He said the committee is looking into refunding the cooks or arranging to carry over the entries to next year.
“We’ve always had it come rain, snow or sleet,” Mr. Smith said. “A lot of people we talk to are disappointed, but they understand. It’s a great community event…it’s one of those things you hate to not happen.”
