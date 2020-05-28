Beaufort reports uptick in ‘repetitive loss’ properties

BEAUFORT — With several major hurricanes over the past few years, Beaufort reports eight new properties are considered “repetitive losses” for flood insurance purposes.
The information came as part of a five-year update report from town staff, given to commissioners during their Tuesday work session held via Zoom.
Repetitive loss properties are defined as those with two or more claims of more than $1,000 paid by the National Flood Insurance Program in a 10-year period. Those considered severe repetitive loss have four or more claims of more than $5,000 or two to three claims cumulatively exceeding the building’s value.
According to the report, in 2015, the town had 12 repetitive loss properties in six areas. In the 2020, that jumped to 20 in 12 areas. The town doesn’t consider any to be severe repetitive loss, contingent upon more data on the properties. The subject parcels are grouped into repetitive loss areas, rather than highlighted individually.
“Due to the Privacy Act of 1974, we cannot release information on specific repetitive loss properties, rather the entire area,” Town Planner Kate Allen told the board.
The area with the most repetitive loss properties is Oakwood Acres, in the Olga Road region, with four parcels among 60 properties. The Shell Landing area follows with three repetitive loss properties among 43.
The number of repetitive loss properties and their status in a given jurisdiction affects the jurisdiction’s Community Rating System score, which is used to lower flood insurance premiums for property owners.
Ms. Allen said of the eight newly reported repetitive loss properties, two damaged during Hurricane Florence in 2018 have been mitigated through a rebuild.
Of the overall 20 repetitive loss properties, one other has been mitigated in the last five years and one is awaiting a possible hazard mitigation grant. Of the total 20 properties, Ms. Allen told the News-Times 13 or 14 are unmitigated. Even once mitigated, properties remain on the repetitive loss list.
Mitigation can mean demolishing and rebuilding the structure, elevating it, relocating it or flood-proofing commercial structures.
“We go through this, but it doesn’t appear like a lot gets done,” Commissioner John Hagle noted. “I guess that’s because the private property owner has to take responsibility and have the funds to apply to it, but it doesn’t seem like a lot of progress is made over the years.”
As part of the report, staff made a number of recommendations, including encouraging property owners to meet elevation standards, assisting them in applying for grants, maintaining ditches and swales, continuing to implement the town’s stormwater capital improvement plans, conducting outreach efforts and town consideration of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s buyout program.
The program, executed in agreement with federal, state and local agencies, allows local governments to purchase repetitive loss properties, demolish standing structures and impervious surface and preserve the parcels as open space. For Beaufort, however, where a number of the properties are in the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, buyout may not be the best path forward, according to staff.
“For the ETJ properties, they’re required to meet our flood plain standards. However, for grant opportunities and things like that, they would go through the county,” Ms. Allen said Tuesday. “So, there’s a little bit of a mix up there, and I would have a hard time asking the (town) commissioners to consider a buyout program for properties that aren’t in the corporate limits.”
Town commissioners will consider accepting the repetitive loss report as part of the consent agenda at their Monday, June 8 meeting.
