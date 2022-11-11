MOREHEAD CITY — Remnants of Hurricane Nicole could not thwart about 40 county residents from attending two ceremonies Friday to honor military veterans who sacrificed for the nation.
The Morehead City Historical Preservation Society sponsored the ceremonies in Bayview Cemetery, one to honor American veterans and the second for British sailors buried on the west side of the cemetery. The latter were killed during World War II when a German U-boat destroyed their ship, the M.V. San Delfino, as it traveled near the coast.
Participants first gathered at the graves of the three British sailors for a Day of Remembrance service. The group, led by a Military Order of the Purple Heart color guard, then walked across 20th Street to the Veterans Memorial on the east side to honor American veterans.
Rodney Kemp, chairman of the Morehead City Historic Preservation Society, honored veterans, including those whose names are written on the Veterans Memorial cenotaphs in the cemetery.
Following a moment of silence, he said, “We remember them all as heroes in the struggle to defend the nation and preserve our freedoms with great thankfulness, boundless gratitude and unfettered love and the determination that they shall always be honored for the sacrifices they made and service they gave to God, country and the cause of liberty.”
Bob Guthrie, vice chairman of the society, echoed that sentiment.
“Thank you all for your service to our country,” he said to veterans who were among those attending.
He read Bible scripture John 15:13: “No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
Guthrie placed a laurel wreath at the base of the Veterans Memorial. Veterans at the ceremony were then invited to share what branch of service they served in.
Guthrie also read John 15:13 at the graveside of the three British sailors during the Day of Remembrance service. He also honored the late Queen Elizabeth II for her service to the nation and the world.
Guthrie and two others placed British flags at the soldiers’ graves. He also placed a poppy wreath.
The sailors died when their vessel, the San Delfino, an oil tanker, was torpedoed and sunk by a German U-boat offshore on April 9, 1942, according to dates on the sailors’ graves and information from the historical preservation society.
The names of the soldiers are John L. Fisher, sailor Royal Navy, age 25; Maldwyn Jones, gunner, Royal Artillery, age 22; and unknown sailor, Royal Navy.
The Rev. John Pollock of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Morehead City gave the invocation and benediction for both ceremonies. He also played the bagpipes for both services.
Elaine McGinn, a gold star wife of a Vietnam veteran, was among those who attended both ceremonies.
“I think we should always honor our veterans on Veterans Day and keep honoring them,” she said.
Barbara McCreary of Pine Knoll Shores, too, said it was important to honor veterans
“It’s always good to have something to honor those who served,” she said.
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day, which marks the anniversary of the end of World War I, which formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. It then evolved into the current Veterans Day holiday in 1954.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.