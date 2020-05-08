BEAUFORT — Narcotics detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department arrested a Cape Carteret man Thursday evening, ending an investigation of cocaine trafficking in Carteret County.
According to a Friday release from the CCSO, Christopher Eric Rice, 40, faces several drug charges, including trafficking in cocaine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone hydrochloride), maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun.
Detectives targeted Mr. Rice and conducted undercover operations and controlled purchases of cocaine at the Cape Carteret residence. Over the course of the investigation, detectives seized approximately 4.12 ounces of the drug.
During the investigation, Mr. Rice was also found in possession of methamphetamine, oxycodone hydrochloride and a handgun.
Mr. Rice was placed in the Carteret County jail under a $300,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday, May 15.
