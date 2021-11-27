Newport man fills home, life with love of all things antique

Billy Deruise, owner of Shepardsville Antiques and Restoration of Newport, stands Wednesday by some of the tools he uses to bring life back to his many antiques. (Cheryl Burke photo)

NEWPORT — From Henry II cupboards to first century Greek-Roman wooden wagon wheels, it seems everything on the property of antiques restorer and collector Billy Deruise has a story to tell.

For more than 50 years, Mr. Deruise, owner of Shepardsville Antiques and Restoration, has traveled up and down the East Coast collecting extraordinary finds, then restoring them to original condition in his workshop in Newport.

“For me it’s the satisfaction of seeing a piece that is discarded, then bringing it back to its original life,” Mr. Deruise said Wednesday as he sat in his Victorian home filled with delectable furnishings, such as a King George III mahogany bow-front server from 1790 and an 1865 tiger oak bow-front secretary.

In his eyes, everything is a piece of history, including his tools. The passionate antiques collector and restorer still has the first mallet he received from a former coworker at Atlantic Veneer in 1978.

“Everyday when I come in the door, I see this mallet and think of Mr. Phillip (the late Phillip Fisher, who made the mallet),” he said. “Every tool does have a story.”

He picked up his love for everything wooden and old while working at Atlantic Veneer, where he was employed for about 25 years. He restored his first piece of furniture at 19, and the bug bit him hard.

“I sold my first piece, and have loved it ever since,” Mr. Deruise, 71, said.

He finds his unique and historic treasures, which he sells at three locations in Jacksonville, in some surprising places. For example, he purchased a three-piece Henry II oak step-back cupboard from the 1776-1810 period from a man preparing to move to Florida.

“I saw it in his storage unit on 35th St.,” Mr. Deruise said. “I got it for $300, and it’s worth about $30,000.”

One of his most exciting finds is what he believes are two first century Greek-Roman wooden wagon wheels, which he saw sitting in front of a barn in Beulaville.

“I stopped and asked the people if they wanted to sell them and I bought them for $125,” he said.

Then, there are two pews from the first Quaker church in Shepardsville, now known as Newport, he acquired from a man who was preparing to throw them away.

“They’re probably from pre-Civil War era and a man had them in the back of his pickup truck,” he said. “I got those about nine years ago.”

He has a pre-Civil War era oak buffet he obtained from a former plantation in Trenton and gorgeous Victorian chairs that would make Queen Victoria proud. He also has a farm-style Amish bench that dates from about 1920.

Not all of his antiques are furniture, however. He has a rare British naval cover, or cap, that was used by sailors aboard the HMS Invincible, one of only three battlecruisers built by the Royal Navy during the first decade of the 20th century.

“It’s the only one I know of that’s in existence,” he said. “I found it on top of a bookcase in a storage facility in Jacksonville,” he said.

He owns copies of beautifully restored Coca-Cola and Pepsi advertisements from the late 1800s and early 1900s, plus an 1832 Bible in its original cover. Mr. Deruise also has Beatles memorabilia, like an original Vee-Jay Records Beatles album from 1963 used to introduce the iconic group to America. He even owns Beatles dolls from the same period.

His travels and love of antique refinishing has led to Mr. Deruise rubbing elbows with some rather well-known families as well, like Johnson & Johnson and actress Emily Procter.

While he gets excited about the adventures and variety of historic items he owns, Mr. Deruise said his first love is still the restoration of antique furniture.

“It’s all about the history,” he said.

So what’s next for this searcher and restorer of antiques?

“I would love to refinish a piece for Tryon Palace,” he said.

 

Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.

