EMERALD ISLE — The Carteret County Beach Commission received an update Monday from Doug Huggett, an environmental permit specialist and project manager for the county’s coastal engineering firm, Moffatt & Nichol, on the ongoing effort to locate sources of quality sand for future beach nourishment plans.
The board, which advises the office of Carteret County Shore Protection Manager Ryan Davenport, held its session in the meeting room beside the Emerald Isle Police Department.
Moffatt & Nichol is conducting the search in partnership with Newport-based Geodynamics, the county’s beach surveying firm.
The beach commission endorsed the multi-year project in 2021 after completing three years of nourishment work along Bogue Banks beaches, from Fort Macon State Park at the east end of the island to the tip of Emerald Ise at the western end.
While there are no major nourishment projects currently planned, and experts don’t believe the search for additional sand is an emergency, county commissioners last year approved $1 million for the first phase of the work.
Sand for most of the county’s beach nourishment projects in the past 20 years has come from a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offshore dredged material deposit site off Atlantic Beach and has been spread primarily on the beaches of Emerald Isle, Pine Knoll Shores and Indian Beach/Salter Path. Atlantic Beach and Fort Macon State Park have also received sand from federal dredging projects to keep channels open at the state port in Morehead City.
Between September 2018, when Hurricane Florence devastated the area and moved millions of cubic yards of sand on Bogue Banks beaches, and the summer of 2021, the county, with money mostly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, deposited upwards of six million cubic yards on those beaches.
The county’s concern is the spoils site off Atlantic Beach – estimated to contain about 16 million cubic yards of suitable sand now – might not be a viable source of enough sand as the county moves through its 50-year beach preservation plan, which was initiated in 2010.
Huggett during the meeting identified to major potential sources of sand, along with smaller ones.
According to Davenport, one big one is a nearshore berm off Atlantic Beach, referred to as nearshore berm west, believed to hold about 11 million cubic yards of suitable material. The other is Cape Lookout Shoals, believed to hold about 63 million cubic yards.
But the Cape Lookout Shoals site is problematic for at least a couple reasons, Davenport said.
First, it’s farther away from Bogue Banks, especially from the central towns of Pine Knoll Shores and Emerald Isle on the western tip of the island, increasing the transport cost. Secondly, he said, there are likely to be permitting issues.
“It’s an obvious sand source, but there are issues,” Davenport said. “They haven’t said so yet, but I would anticipate the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service would object on the grounds of ‘essential fisheries habitat.’"
At any rate, Davenport said, the work so far looks promising, and he’s optimistic solutions can eventually be found.
“I think the report (Monday) was a great look at where we are,” he said.
At the same time, he said the commission will soon be faced with a discussion of Phase II if the project, which is more on the geotechnical side that the first phase, which was an analysis of potential sources, and is likely to be costly.
“We haven’t even gotten the first quote yet on how much it might cost,” he said.
In other business during the meeting, Davenport and the commission discussed but took no action on a planned dredging project in Bogue Inlet.
Davenport said the plan is for the U.S. Army Core of Engineers to dredge 30,000 to 50,000 cubic yards of material, which will be placed on the beach at The Point in Emerald Isle.
The corps has offered to sell the county additional sand at a good price, but Davenport said his office is waiting for details.
