CARTERET COUNTY — Following a statewide trend, COVID-19 cases in Carteret County have dipped to the lowest point in nearly a year.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), as of the week ending March 11, there were 13 COVID-19 cases officially reported in the county, although the number could be higher because many now test at home and don’t report the results to the state.
This is the lowest number reported since the week ending April 2, 2022 when 11 cases were reported.
The county has seen a downward trend since the last week of December when 167 cases were reported.
The county’s numbers are in line with a statewide decline in cases, which was down 26%, according to the weekly report released March 15. Hospital admissions had declined 16% statewide on the same report, which did not contain statistics for Carteret County.
A total of 4,104 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide the week ending March 11, about 1,400 fewer than the prior week.
As for COVID-related deaths, the county has not reported any on the NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard since the week ending Feb. 25. There have been 38 total COVID-related deaths reported in Carteret County in the past year.
NCDHHS reported 43 deaths statewide over the past week, with 3,950 in the past year.
The majority of the new cases being reported appear to be the highly contagious XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant that is nicknamed the “kraken.” It accounted for 89 percent of samples processed by labs across the state from Feb. 19-March 4.
The 516 people admitted to hospitals statewide the week ending March 11 were about 100 fewer than the previous week.
The state also counted 8.4 million COVID viral particles per person in wastewater last week — down from 9.9 million the previous week. The NCDHHS reported 2.4% of emergency room visits were caused by COVID symptoms, the first time that rate has been below 3 percent since April 2022.
As for ways to keep the virus from spreading, Carteret County Health Department officials said the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations are to stay up to date with vaccines, avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19, follow recommendations for isolation when you have COVID-19 and talk with your healthcare provider about additional prevention actions if you are at high-risk of getting very sick.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
The Covid Vaccine Campaign was about inciting fear in people, and it worked for most folks.
In a typical year, 20-30,000 people die from the flu. In 2022 Zero folks died from the flu. Hmm. Our government controlled the bogus Covid death numbers.
Shame on you CC Health Department. I’ll pass on the booster for now.
