Hope for The Warriors, local volunteers accept donations to buy holiday gifts for military families

PINE KNOLL SHORES — With the Christmas season here, Pine Knoll Shores volunteers in conjunction with Hope for The Warriors are ready to collect donations to buy gifts for area military families.
Local volunteers are accepting monetary donations for HFTW’s Holiday Giving Initiative. Volunteer Erin McCloskey said in a Monday email to the News-Times this program’s purpose is to provide gifts for the families of “post-9/11 combat wounded or Gold Star military families that are struggling financially during the holidays.”
“Since 2021, more than 1,000 children have been affected by the Hope for The Warriors Holiday Giving Initiative,” Ms. McCloskey said. “Across the country, Pine Knoll Shores is one of the program’s biggest supporters, providing gifts for 158 eastern North Carolina military family in just seven years.”
In previous years, volunteers would accept purchased gifts delivered to Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall, where they would wrap them for delivery to the families who submitted gift lists for each child under 18 years old. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, in 2020 and this year, volunteers are accepting monetary donations instead.
Those who wish to donate may do so by Wednesday, Dec. 15. Online donations may be made at hopeforthewarriors.org/holidaygiving.
Ms. McCloskey said Pine Knoll Shores volunteers have been involved in the giving initiative since it began, as well as individual volunteers in Atlantic Beach, Morehead City, Beaufort, Newport, Emerald Isle and Cape Carteret.
HFTW director of donor partnerships Leslie Hunt told the News-Times Carteret County volunteers provide gifts to 15 to 20 military families each year through the initiative.
“The gifts they provide are sent to our office in Jacksonville,” she said. “The families are always blown away when they pick them up.”
One local volunteer who’s taken part in the initiative for several years is former Pine Knoll Shores Commissioner Bonnie Peter. She said joining the initiative was a “spin-off” project from the town’s annual Kayak for The Warriors charity event.
“It is part of being in Pine Knoll Shores,” Ms. Peter said. “I have military children, and our service people have given so much.”
Ms. Peter stressed how much the donors in town, as well as in surrounding communities, provide during the giving event. She said in past years, she’s had a single donor give several bikes with safety equipment, and local businesses, like Harris-Teeter and Amos Mosquitoes, have provided gift certificates.
“It’s the people here, the residents that make this work,” Ms. Peter said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
