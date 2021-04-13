Joy abounds as Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center reopens to area seniors

MOREHEAD CITY — It’s been more than a year since Tommy and Barbara Sewell have been able to enter the doors of the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center for activities after the facility that caters to Carteret County senior residents shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That changed Monday when the center reopened with modified services, limited hours and added safety precautions after its March 16, 2020, closure.
“It’s so wonderful to be back at the center,” Mr. Sewell said. “It’s just a blessing because seniors can be a part of so many activities here. I signed up for the exercise room and I enjoy the Bible studies.”
Gladys Foster, 88, of Newport, agreed as she socialized in the dining area.
“This is my second home. I’ve missed it so much,” she said. “I used to come here every day. After they closed, I stayed in the house and did some sewing and walking.”
World War II veteran William Campbell, 97, of Beaufort, was also excited to see friends.
“It’s my home away from home,” he said as he signed up for the month’s activities. “I spent most of my time here before COVID. I just want to be here and see what’s going on and have some lunch.”
Workers said it was a welcome sight to see clients back in the building, although it will be at limited capacity with stringent safety precautions in place.
Kitchen manager Maureen Davis said, “I want to cry. It’s so exciting. I’m really glad to see them back.”
Director Kisha Williams emphasized additional safety precautions are in place to protect visitors, though many participants there Monday said they were fully vaccinated.
“It’s been so rewarding to see them back in the building,” Ms. Williams said. “We are cleaning between sessions before the next group comes in and there is constant cleaning going on while they are here.”
Those coming must sign up ahead of time for activities, have their temperature checked and answer wellness questions prior to entering the building. Social distancing is enforced and masks must be worn.
Those who preregistered Friday were able to participate in activities like fitness room exercise, arthritis group exercise and use the computer room. Other activities later this week include Bible study, arts and crafts and Bingo.
Lunch is also being served inside, as well as through a drive-thru grab-and-go program where seniors pick up meals. Lunches are offered to members that have already enrolled in the lunch program. Individuals aged 60 or older may call to register for the lunch program if they have not already done so.
To pre-register for programs, call the center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 252-247-2626. Information can also be found on the center’s website, carteretcountync.gov/168/Aging-Services.
