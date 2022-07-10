Beaufort man dies after hitting utility pole on US 70

MOREHEAD CITY - A Beaufort man died after his car crashed into a utility pole Sunday morning in Morehead City.
Officials with the city said the crash occurred at the railroad crossing near the port at US 70 and 4th St.
Responders were dispatched to the scene around 1:50 a.m., but the man was dead before they arrived.
