MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County has plans to renovate the 911 emergency communications center located within the Morehead City Police Department, the first major update planned for the dispatch center since it was established more than a decade ago.
The County Board of Commissioners approved the revitalization project when the panel adopted its September consent agenda, which included information about the project, along with other items that don’t require board discussion. In a memo to commissioners, County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea said the renovation is necessary to ensure 911 operations remain robust.
“There have been no renovations, upgrades, or remedial repairs made to CEC (County Emergency Communications) in the 12 years since it was originally built. During this time the staffing of the center has expanded, requiring more space to house the needed consoles and training environments,” Mr. Rea wrote. “With the room in use 24 hours per day for 12 years, it is also necessary to make repairs or replace aging infrastructure such as the carpet.”
The bulk of the project will be paid for out of the county’s 911 fund, which stands at about $1.3 million, according to information included in the September agenda packet. Failure to spend the funds on 911-related expenditures will result in the state reclaiming the funds from Carteret County to use in other areas. Maintaining a high fund balance also significantly reduces the amount of money allocated by the state annually.
A key component of the renovation will involve reconfiguring the dispatch consoles to create a more collaborative workspace for employees. The consoles are currently arranged in rows, which officials say is not conducive to the teamwork required for the dispatch process. The equipment itself is also aging and in need of replacement.
“This project will allow us to better serve the citizens of Carteret County and will provide a better work atmosphere at the communications center,” Mr. Rea told the News-Times Monday.
The work will involve removing a wall and purchasing nine new consoles for the dispatch center. An estimate included in the agenda puts the cost at $416,800, of which the county’s 911 fund will cover $335,800.
Another planned project will upgrade the backup 911 center at a cost of about $21,400, and a project to connect two Uninteruptable Power Supply units will cost around $20,000. In total, the county plans to spend $377,200 from the 911 fund in 2020.
Mr. Rea said there is currently no start date for the 911 center renovations.
