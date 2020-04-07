FOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is accepting public comment on two proposed diamondback terrapin management areas in the southern coastal area of the state, where fishermen will be required to use turtle excluders in crab pots.
The public may provide comment to the division. The comments will then be submitted to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission. Comments may be submitted until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 23 through an online form at portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/blue-crab-topic. Written comments may also be mailed to Diamondback Terrapin Management Area Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557. Comments must be received by the division by 5 p.m. April 23. Emailed comments will not be accepted.
The Southern Regional Advisory Committee is scheduled to discuss and vote on the proposed areas at a meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The proposed areas must receive final approval by the MFC before being implemented.
Based on the current guidance to help minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Wednesday meeting will be held by teleconference. The public may listen to the committee discussions online.
A link to the webcast, as well as information on system requirements and testing, can be found at portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/listen-public-meeting. Public comment will not be taken during the meeting.
One proposed management area lies entirely within and shares nearly the entire boundary with the Masonboro Island Estuarine Research Reserve and Natural Area. This area is also naturally bounded on the east by Masonboro Island, and on the west by the Intracoastal Waterway.
The second proposed management area is comprised of Zeke’s Island Estuarine Research Reserve in the northern portion of the management area and the Bald Head Island State Natural Area as the southern portion. The area is also naturally bounded by a barrier island to the east, and Bald Head island to the south.
The western boundary of this management area follows “the wall,” which is a rock structure that separates the Cape Fear River from Buzzard Bay and serves as the boundary for the Zeke’s Island Estuarine Research Reserve. At the end of the wall, the boundary runs on a line southwesterly to the northern tip of Bald Head Island.
