Positivity rate continues to drop in Carteret County as active COVID-19 cases rise again

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County’s percentage positivity rate fell below 4% Wednesday, even as health officials reported a relatively sharp rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases.
The county positivity rate – represented by the ratio of positive COVID-19 tests over all tests conducted – was 3.9% as of Wednesday afternoon, compared to a statewide rate of 4.5%. It fell below 5% for the first time in months Friday and has stayed under that critical threshold for county public schools to operate under mask-optional instruction.
Though the positivity rate is down, active cases rose by 32 from Tuesday’s figure of 88 to 120 as of Wednesday afternoon. The county added 33 cases to its overall total, bringing it to 8,527 cases confirmed since March 2020.
To date, 91 Carteret County residents’ death have been attributed to COVID-19.
Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City were unchanged since Tuesday, sitting at seven Wednesday around 4 p.m. Six of those patients are reportedly not fully vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated, the same proportion as Tuesday’s census.
The Carteret County Health Department offers the COVID-19 vaccine and booster to those who are eligible by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.