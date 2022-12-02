BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education will start its meeting Tuesday with the swearing in of one new member and three incumbents.
Members will also elect a chairperson and vice chairperson.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube Channel.
Clerk of Superior Court Ken Raper will administer the oath of office to Republican newcomer Dana Vinson Mull of Cape Carteret, who ran unopposed for the District 1 seat in the Nov. 8 mid-term elections. The seat was previously held by John McLean of Cape Carteret, who opted to not seek reelection.
McLean’s seat was one of four up for grabs on the seven-member board. The other three incumbents who will be sworn in after running unopposed are Republicans: Clark Jenkins of Morehead City, District 3; Brittany Wheatly of Beaufort, District 5; and Kathryn Smith Chadwick of Stacy, District 6.
Jenkins currently serves as the board’s chairperson, with Wheatly as vice chair.
There will also be a few celebrations to kick off the meeting. They will include recognizing the Croatan High School men’s cross country team for winning the 3A state championship. Two high school seniors, Alisha Tosto of East Carteret High School and Ellsworth Stack of West Carteret High School, will receive accolades for qualifying as US Presidential Scholars. Students are selected based on outstanding scholarship qualities.
East Carteret High School Assistant Principal Chris Davis will be honored for being selected the 2023 N.C. Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year by the N.C. Principals and Assistant Principals Association.
The County Board of Education will celebrate earning the N.C. School Boards Association’s Silver Bell Award, which reflects school board members’ commitment to training excellence. To qualify, all board members must have actively been working toward meeting their required 12 hours of training from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
Under the board’s consent agenda, members are set to award $342,370 in contracts to Curtis Construction Co. to repair school roofs damaged during Hurricane Florence. Funding for the projects will come from state Hurricane Florence relief funds.
The contracts being considered are for removal and replacement of shingles at: Newport Elementary School gym, $92,500; Newport Elementary School Building 500, $89,700; Carteret Preschool Center in Newport, $60,670; and Atlantic Elementary School gym, $99,500.
Other items listed under the board’s regular agenda include:
Consider 2022-23 academic school calendar change.
Consider 2023-24 academic school calendar.
Consider policy revisions for second reading and approval due to updates from the NC School Boards Association.
Consider policy revisions for first reading, with the majority due to updates from the NC School Boards Association.
Receive update from West Carteret High School feeder pattern parent advisory council meeting.
Receive update on bond and capital projects.
Receive comments from superintendent and board members.
Under the consent agenda, the board is scheduled to:
Consider a Memorandum of Agreement for a Child Adolescent Day Treatment program with Getting Ready Inc. and Trillium.
Consider request for class size waivers for four third-grade classrooms that exceed class size maximums set by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. The classes have 21 students in each class, with the state maximum set at 20 students.
Consider a request to surplus a bus that is no longer being used by the school system.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.