Carteret health department receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Monday and will soon begin distributing it to those with the highest risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
The health department received 100 initial doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. In a release, the county said it is following guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for distribution and vaccination order. Vaccinations will first be administered to those who fall under Phase 1a of the state’s vaccination plan, which includes health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
County health officials said vaccination of other groups will not begin until they are confident all Phase 1a vaccinations are complete. No appointments remain for the current limited supply of vaccines. County Health Department Nursing Director Kim Davis noted the health department has already registered and vetted all those who will receive the vaccine in this first round of doses.
Carteret Health Care received its first shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week and began immediately vaccinating frontline health care workers at the hospital.
During vaccinations, the health department said it will take precautions to ensure the safety of staff and those receiving the vaccine, including social distancing, mask requirements and only having a limited number of appointments per time slot.
The health department asks for the public’s patience as vaccine supplies will be limited for some time and the distribution could be a slow process.
“Although this will be a slow endeavor, it is reassuring to know we’ve started administering the vaccines and are on our way to getting things back to normal,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the Monday release. “However, until we have a good majority of the population vaccinated, residents should continue to practice the 3Ws; wear a mask, wait 6 ft apart from others, and wash your hands frequently.”
