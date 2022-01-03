School board to discuss keeping masks optional at regular meeting Tuesday

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will once again consider keeping masks optional inside school buildings during its meeting Tuesday.
Members will meet at 6 p.m. in the school system’s central services office on Safrit Drive, with public comment received at the beginning of the meeting. Staff will also broadcast the meeting live on the district’s You Tube channel.
According to the board’s agenda packet, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson plans to recommend keeping face coverings optional. He is set to present district data on COVID-19 cases and quarantines in schools prior to his recommendation.
Students have been out on Christmas break since Dec. 17 and report back to classes on Wednesday. Teachers and staff reported Monday for two workdays prior to the return of students.
North Carolina Session Law 2021-130 requires boards of education to vote at least once a month on whether their face covering policies should be modified.
With the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, many school districts in the nation opted to return to virtual learning or mandatory mask requirements as students return to classrooms after the holidays.
In September, county school board members voted to make masks optional once the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate fell below 5%, which happened in October. Then, at their Nov. 4 meeting, members voted to remove the 5% metric and instead review other statistics in addition to the positivity rates. As of Dec. 29, the county’s positivity rate was 7.4%.
In other action during the regular meeting, the board will:
· Consider adoption of a $637,047 budget revision that adjusts the 2021-22 county school system’s operating and capital budget due to receiving additional federal funds, appropriating school bond carryover money and reserved fund balance for special grants and programs.
· Go into closed session at the end of the regular meeting to consider a confidential personnel matter.
· Announce that the board will take public comments regarding the school system’s 2022-23 budget during its Tuesday, Feb. 1 meeting. Comments will also be accepted via email until noon the day of the board meeting at superintendent@carteretcountyk12.org.
· Proclaim January School Board Appreciation Month.
· Consider approval of several policy revisions.
· Receive updates on school bond projects.
· Hear comments from the superintendent and board members.
Under the consent agenda, the board is set to:
· Approve a contract for a construction consultant to replace Keith Maready, who retired effective Dec. 31.
· Approve the surplus of three choppers and four mixers from the child nutrition program due to age. Down East Food Equipment Solutions has offered $2,000 each for the HCM450 choppers and $750 each for the D300 mixers. The money would go back to the child nutrition program.
· Approve school advisory board recommendations.
· Approve personnel matters.
· Approve student transfers.
