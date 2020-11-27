NEWPORT — More staff is needed in every town department, especially the fire department, according to Newport officials, who recently discussed future planning.
The town council met Nov. 20 with the heads of each department for a planning retreat at the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard and online via Zoom to discuss longterm needs.
One thing almost every department head said is needed in the near future is additional staff. With increasing property development in Newport – such as the Heritage Pointe subdivision – more personnel will be necessary to either improve the quality of service or maintain the existing level, officials said.
Councilman David Heath said he wants Town Manager Bryan Chadwick to put together a plan on how to pursue the goals laid out by the municipal departments.
“In order to use this in an effective way, I want the manager to prioritize these needs and for the council to develop an overall plan,” he said. “I’d like to respond to every need, but it outstrips our resources.”
The Newport Fire Department reported the biggest need for new staff at the retreat. The department currently has six, 24-hour personnel. Fire Chief Ben Whitley said his department has done multiple studies, and in order to have an effective response force for a district of their size with their existing call volume, the department needs an additional 30 full-time firefighters in the next 10 years.
“To have an effective fire response force, you should have one firefighter per 567 residents,” Chief Whitley said. “We have the largest fire district in the county, (and) we have one firefighter per 2,833 in population.”
Mr. Chadwick said in an email Tuesday to the News-Times staff currently uses part-timers and volunteers. Chief Whitley said the lack of full-time staff has resulted in the department being out of compliance with National Fire Protection Association standards for 12 years. The association is an international nonprofit dedicated to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss from fire, electrical and related hazards.
As of Nov. 18, town officials have been seeking additional firefighters. Applicants are being sought for three basic firefighter and three firefighter/EMS positions.
On the subject of funding for additional staff, Chief Whitley said something that separates the department from others nearby is Newport only collects a fire tax, not an EMS tax. Councilman Mark Eadie said it “kills” him that town officials aren’t “taking advantage of that revenue stream.”
The Newport Fire Department has operated largely through volunteer firefighters over the years, but Chief Whitley said in recent years, there have been fewer volunteers and they’re responding to fewer calls. The chief said in 2009, there were 36 volunteer firefighters in the department who handled 10% of the emergency calls. In 2019, however, there were only 15 volunteers, of which there were four who handled 10% of the calls, three who handled less than 10% and eight who handled less than 5%.
“It’s to the point we can’t run our department with volunteers,” the chief said. “Getting 30 more people in the department seems unfathomable, but the truth is we should have been there already.”
The town’s police department also needs more sworn officers, according to Police Chief Keith Lewis. The chief said in order to meet current and future needs, the department needs about six more officers, including a second detective, to add to the 11 personnel they have currently.
“There are drug deals occurring all the time (in) Newport,” Chief Lewis said, “but we don’t have the resources to address it.”
Public Utilities Director Jim Bristle said due to the coronavirus pandemic, his department has lost the inmate labor it used to handle a lot of duties. As a result, the department needs an additional five staff members.
“With the growth coming to the town, we need more people, at least one per year (for the next 10 years),” Mr. Bristle said.
Other requests from the departments included equipment and vehicle replacements. Mr. Chadwick said in his Tuesday email town officials will have additional planning retreats in the coming months.
“This will help with the basis for initial budget discussions next year and the following years,” he said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.