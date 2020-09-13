INDIAN BEACH — Town officials in Indian Beach are opposed to having a third bridge to Bogue Banks from the mainland connect anywhere in the town limits.
The board of commissioners met Wednesday for its regular meeting in the town hall boardroom, during which the board unanimously passed a resolution opposing the N.C. Department of Transportation building a third bridge to Bogue Banks that would connect to the island within the town limits.
Town Manager Tim White said state officials are looking at building a bridge to connect from the mainland, possibly near the southern end of Hibbs Road – near Camp Albemarle – to Highway 58 in the town limits of Indian Beach or Pine Knoll Shores.
The Carteret County transportation committee in January requested NCDOT carry out an express design study to look into the feasibility and estimated costs of a third bridge. NCDOT representative Diane Hampton said some preliminary sketches were done, but the study has been put on pause in light of NCDOT-wide funding issues.
Mr. White said in an interview Friday with the News-Times he created the resolution at the request of Mayor Stewart Pickett.
“We just wanted to put out there the town is opposed to the bridge coming into Indian Beach,” Mr. White said. “The study is still going forward...Depending on where they put it, it might relieve some traffic on the other two bridges, but where they’re proposing it now, I think it would be the worst bridge (for traffic) coming into Bogue Banks.”
Mayor Pickett said during Wednesday’s meeting town officials are “very opposed to this.”
“It would create a nightmare for us,” he said. “We’ve never never been against a third bridge, but not for it dumping (traffic) out in any of these towns.”
Mr. White echoed the mayor’s statements at the meeting.
“It would also put some of our residents’ property at risk,” he said. “The traffic is my main concern. I’m not sure Highway 58 can handle it.”
In other news at the meeting, the board unanimously approved a $32,000 budget amendment for anticipated revenue from an insurance payment on a 2017 Dodge Ram truck that belongs to the fire department. It was totaled in a traffic accident. The board also unanimously declared the totaled truck surplus.
Mr. White also informed the board during his finance report the fire department will receive a new ladder truck Wednesday. The truck was purchased in August from C&C Fire Apparatus of N.C. with $1,150,000, $900,000 of which was financed, with the rest paid off through a trade-in of the department’s old ladder truck.
Reporter Elise Clouser contributed to this report.
