EMERALD ISLE - Vivian Howard, an award-winning cookbook author, TV personality, chef and restaurateur, will soon bring her culinary creations to the Crystal Coast in a new, innovative way. Ms. Howard owns four restaurants: Chef & the Farmer in Kinston, Benny’s Big Time in Wilmington, Handy & Hot, and Lenoir in Charleston, S.C.
The new venture, called Viv’s Fridge, is a 24/7 smart fridge that allows customers to pick from a variety of snacks, main courses, breakfast items and desserts. The food is made in the Kinston-located Chef & the Farmer kitchen.
Customers swipe their credit card, giving them access to the variety of “heat-and-eat” meals. They then choose what they want to purchase, and the smart fridge then charges the card based on what the calibrated scale senses has been removed.
Each meal is designed to serve between four and six people. Prices range from $20 for dishes like “A Brunswick kind of succotash” to $75 for dishes like “Short ribs of summer.”
Two locations of Viv’s Fridge are already open, one located in Kinston on the Chef & the Farmer patio, and the other on Bald Head Island in front of Noonie Doodle Sweets & Treats, a local sweet shop. A third location will be opening before the end of July in Emerald Isle.
