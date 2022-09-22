NEWPORT — Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, serving Onslow and Carteret counties, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the organization’s 102nd local Habitat Home Build project, to be built in Carteret County.
The community is invited to attend the brief celebration and meet the family at 5 p.m. Sept. 27 at the build site at 133 Lincoln Drive in Newport. There will be Habitat signs on the lot, and light refreshments will be served.
The home is being built for Gus Sanchez and Jessica Perkins, their three children and Perkins’ grandmother, Cathy Baldwin. The couple has completed all the required education coursework to begin building and are working on the 400 hours of “sweat equity” required to purchase their home.
Donations of cash, building materials and trades are still needed for this home build. Volunteers are needed on construction, committees, events and to help at the Habitat Restore in Newport.
For more information about the local Habitat and the Habitat Home Build Program, visit habitatcrystalcoast.org or call the office at 252-223-2111.
