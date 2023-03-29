CEDAR POINT —Cedar Point commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday night to seek new bids for a major project to improve the sidewalks along Highway 24 in town.
The board met in its regular monthly session in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The town already has two bids for a project to demolish and replace 65 segments of sidewalk that are considered safety hazards for walkers, runners and cyclists.
The two bids are from Waters Contracting Co. of Bogue for $55,000 and Sunland Builders of Swansboro for $37,315.
However, Town Manager David Rief told the board Tuesday there was one other bid that came in “more competitive,” but it missed the deadline.
In addition, he said, while the town can award a contract with two bids, it’s best to have three or more, and other contractors have expressed interest.
The plan is for the town to select the contractor that offers the best proposal, then negotiate to reach agreement on a proposal based on the costs, time for completion and the quality of previous/similar work completed.
The chosen contractor will be expected to complete the job no later than 60 days after any contract execution.
Also during the meeting Tuesday night, the board endorsed a proposal to apply to the state Department of Transportation for a grant to help fund development of a of a plan for future bicycle and pedestrian improvements in Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue and Peletier.
The action came as part of the consent agenda, a list of noncontroversial items that can be approved with one vote.
Cape Carteret and Bogue have already endorsed the application.
In addition, Rief said Tuesday, the Down East Rural Transportation Planning Organization, which serves all of Carteret, Jones, and Pamlico counties, met recently and favorably recommended the application to NCDOT, which should improve chances of getting a grant.
Rural Planning Organizations (RPOs) were formed years ago to allocate transportation dollars more effectively to rural areas and engage the public in the transportation planning process.
Rief said he believes that having a regional plan in place will greatly enhance the towns’ chances of getting money for construction after a planning effort, and that connectivity of the town’s pedestrian and bicycle systems would be good for the towns, their residents and their visitors.
Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush, during his board of commissioners’ meeting earlier this month, said the grant would help pay for a plan that would address bicycle and pedestrian improvements not only within the towns, but potentially between them.
Rush said the total cost of developing the plan is estimated at $50,000 to $60,000, and the required local match is estimated at $5,000 to $6,000, which would be shared proportionally, based on population, by the four towns. It is anticipated that the development of the plan would begin later in 2023, Rush said.
Cedar Point and Bogue, like Cape Carteret are along Highway 24, while Peletier is along Highway 58, which intersects with Highway 24 between Cedar Point and Cape Carteret.
Rush, in a memo to the town board for its March meeting, said the plan could address improvements outside of Cape Carteret.
Those include:
• Construction of safer pedestrian crossings along N.C. 58.
• Construction of an overhead pedestrian and bicycle crossing along N.C. 58 to connect with Cedar Point and Western Park,
• Construction of a dedicated multi-use path leading to the Cameron Langston bridge and over the Atlantic lntracoastal Waterway to Emerald Isle. Emerald Isle already has a multi-use path that runs the length of the town along Highway 58 and along several other major roads, including Coast Guard Road.
• Extension of a multi-use path north on N.C. 58 to the North Carolina Mountains to Sea Trail and further east on N.C. 24 toward Bogue.
The grant application will be prepared and submitted by staff at the Down East Rural Transportation Planning Organization and must be submitted by April 10.
Rush said that if grant funds are awarded, a planning consulting firm would lead the planning effort, coordinate public input and prepare the plan for consideration by the governing bodies of each of the four towns.
