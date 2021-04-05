STELLA — Firefighters from several agencies responded quickly Monday afternoon to douse and contain a fire that threatened two homes in Stella.
Brent Toler, Carteret County forest ranger with the N.C. Forest Service, said the fire started from a property owner burning debris. It eventually spread to 1.5 acres.
“Two homes were threatened and saved,” Mr. Toler said.
He added that the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department did a “great job” knocking down the fire before it could spread further from its origin off White Oak Bluff Road in the western part of the county.
The N.C. Forest Service had recently put out a warning, urging people to be extremely careful about burning debris, as this is spring wildfire season.
“I think a lot of people think the rain we had made a difference, but it already dried back up in places, plus the humidity was very low today,” Mr. Toler said. He urged people to be very careful if they opt to burn debris.
Mr. Toler said his agency would keep a close eye on the fire, as very dry conditions are expected for a few more days.
