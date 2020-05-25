Presidential order promotes American seafood, aquaculture

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to promote American seafood competitiveness and economic growth, including the promotion of aquaculture.
The executive order appeared in the Federal Register May 7. According to the order, the U.S. “needs a vibrant and competitive seafood industry to create and sustain American jobs, put safe and healthy food on American tables and contribute to the American economy.”
In Carteret County, commercial fishing has been a significant cog in the local economy for decades, and local marine scientists and shellfish harvesters have been experimenting with aquaculture.
“Despite Americas [sic] bountiful aquatic resources, by weight our nation imports over 85% of the seafood consumed in the United States,” the order reads. “At the same time, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing undermines the sustainability of American and global seafood stocks, negatively affects general ecosystem health and unfairly competes with the products of law-abiding fishermen and seafood industries around the world.”
The order directs federal agencies and officials to take a suite of actions to achieve the following:
· Remove barriers to American fishing.
· Combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.
· Remove barriers to aquaculture permitting.
· Identify aquaculture opportunity areas.
· Improve regulatory transparency for aquaculture.
· Update the national aquaculture development plan.
· Promote aquatic animal health.
· Establish an Interagency Seafood Trade Task Force.
The full text of the order is available online at federalregister.gov/documents/2020/05/12/2020-10315/promoting-american-seafood-competitiveness-and-economic-growth.
