Pine Knoll Shores celebrates life of the late Mayor Jones

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Residents and visitors from within Carteret County and beyond came to town hall Wednesday to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Mayor Ken Jones.
Mayor Jones died unexpectedly May 14.
In observance of social distancing, visitors donned masks. As they entered town hall, a TV screen showed a montage of photos of Mr. Jones at various events and town functions. In the lobby, framed pictures of Mr. Jones were on display, along with his bugle and memorial wreaths.
Commissioner Ted Goetzinger was those attending the staggered celebration of Mr. Jones’ life. The commissioner said there had been many visitors, even early in the celebration.
“Ken had a lot of friends in government,” Mr. Goetzinger said, “and we’re seeing them here today.”
Mr. Jones served as mayor of Pine Knoll Shores since 2009. Before being elected, he served on the town planning board for four years. He was a 12-year U.S. Air Force veteran, serving twice at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.
Newport Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said he’d worked with Mr. Jones, especially when he served as town manager for Indian Beach, Pine Knoll Shores’ neighbor to the west.
“The towns have always worked well together,” Mr. Chadwick said. “Ken Jones had a great relationship with all the mayors (in Carteret County). I enjoyed working with Ken Jones. He was very energetic and passionate about the citizens of Pine Knoll Shores and Carteret County.”
Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton was also present at Wednesday’s celebration. He said the death of Mr. Jones was “a big loss for all of Carteret County.”
“Ken and I served together in the U.S. Air Force at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base,” he said. “He was a mentor for me as a new mayor and a friend. I appreciated his kindness and we shared a passion for protecting our amazing environment. Beaufort stands side-by-side with Pine Knoll Shores in this difficult time.”
Former Pine Knoll Shores Town Clerk Scott Sherrill said he’d come to town Wednesday morning from Concord.
“It’s been good to see everyone,” Mr. Sherrill said, “but I wish it were under better circumstances. Ken was the only mayor I worked under during my five years here.
“He was a really strong leader, with a great vision for the community. He wasn’t afraid to make tough decisions…he always had the community’s best interests in mind,” he continued.
Former Pine Knoll Shores Commissioner John Brodman said Mr. Jones’ death was a surprise to everyone and “a real loss to the town.”
“Ken was a very conscientious mayor,” Mr. Brodman said. “We’ll miss him sorely. I met him in 2005, we had a lot in common. I was a jogger and I’d always run into him working in his yard. He was always a friendly guy who made you feel at ease.”
Carteret County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairperson Robin Comer attended the celebration and said he’d met Mr. Jones through county relations and as a member of the Carteret County Republican Party.
“I didn’t know Ken very long, but long enough to call him a friend,” Mr. Comer said. “He was a passionate guy with a good sense of humor.”
After Mr. Jones’ death, Mayor Pro Tem Clark Edwards became acting mayor while commissioners search for a new, full time mayor. Mr. Edwards said state statutes dictate it’s up to the board to appoint a new mayor under these circumstances. To that end, the board has appointed a mayoral search committee.
He said the celebration Wednesday was arranged to give the community and Mr. Jones’ friends an opportunity to offer condolences and remember the good times they had with him.
“As difficult as it is, it’s an attempt to keep our sense of community and provide peace to people who’ve lost a friend,” Mr. Edwards said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
