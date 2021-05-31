BEAUFORT — Inmates at the Carteret County jail in Beaufort can receive visitors once again, with coronavirus safety guidelines in place.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced officials have resumed in-person visitation as of Monday. The visitation schedule is as follows:
- A and B Block – Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.
- Dorm – Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m.
- C Block – Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m.
- D and E Block – Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m.
Inmates and visitors must wear appropriate face coverings at all times. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility, and staff will disinfect high-touch surfaces, such as chairs and countertops, after each visitation session.
Inmates are allowed 15 minutes of visitation on their assigned day with approved family or friends. Three adults will be allowed per visit and parents can bring one child under the age of 17.
The CCSO requests visitors leave all personal possessions in their vehicles before entering the building. Visitors will not be allowed to possess or use phones or tobacco products during visitation.
Anyone under the influence of an impairing substance will be denied entry. Anyone in violation of these rules will have their inmate visitation rights revoked, according to the release.
The CCSO encourages people entering the lobby to observe physical distancing. Any person with any COVID-19 symptom is discouraged from doing business in-person and should call the sheriff’s office at 252-728-8400 for assistance.
