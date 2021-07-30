Carteret County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases heading into weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department Friday reported one of the sharpest increases in COVID-19 cases seen in several weeks, adding 28 new confirmed cases since Wednesday.
The increase brings the county to 78 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday afternoon, up from 61 active cases reported Wednesday. In total, the county has recorded 5,404 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, including 59 known deaths and 5,267 recoveries.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City declined for the first time in two weeks, going from seven to five as of Friday afternoon.
Also Friday, the health department announced it is changing how it reports confirmed cases by zip code. Rather than report the total number confirmed cases associated with each zip code, the department will only report active cases, along with total deaths.
“In the event that there is an active case in a zip code with a population less than 500, it will not be reflected in the zip code breakdown but will be reported in the total active case number at the top of the graphic,” the county said.
According to the data released Friday, the Newport zip code, 28570, leads the county in number of active cases with 24, followed by Morehead City, zip code 28557, with 19 cases.
The health department offers the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to anyone 12 years and older. To make an appointment, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or view other provider options by going online to myspot.nc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.