CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board voted unanimously Jan. 5 to recommend town commissioners rezone a lot at 512 Highway 24 from residential to business.
The action came during the board’s monthly meeting, conducted on Zoom.
The applicant, Nikki Sirmans, said she plans to purchase the property from David Winberry and turn the house on it into a kitchen and bathroom sales showroom, which would also carry “upper-end furniture” if the business is successful and expands.
“If zoned B1 then there would be a place for my aunt to live on the premises,” she also said in her application.
Ms. Sirmans told commissioners the house has been vacant for some time and she’d like to “bring the property back to life as an attractive location to draw future business to Cedar Point.”
The property is owned by former Town Commissioner David Winberry.
In his presentation to the planning board, Town Manager David Rief said the use proposed would comply with the town’s comprehensive plan, which calls for mostly commercial development along Highway 24.
Planning Board Chairperson Josh Reilly agreed.
“It makes sense to me,” he said, in part because he doesn’t like to see properties along the highly visible highway not being used.
Board member T.J. Williams made the motion to recommend approval of Ms. Sirmans’ request.
In other action, the board unanimously tabled for further study a request by Jane Keagy for conditional light-industrial warehouse zoning of property at 5512 Highway 24, adjacent to Cedar Point Villas. The property is currently zoned residential. In her application, Ms. Keagy states the property has been on the market for 14 years with no serious interest.
The proposal is to allow boat and golf cart storage. She said in her application neighboring property owners “could benefit from a nearby storage facility for their boats and golf carts, rather than keep them in yards and driveways.”
“Additionally,” she wrote, “the storage facility would decrease vehicle/boat trailer traffic onto Hwy. 24 from the Villas Road.”
The property owner is Kay Guthrie Floyd.
Planning board members, however, were concerned about incursion of business uses into the largely residential area of Cedar Point Villas.
Mr. Reilly called it “commercial creep” and asked “Where do we put the brakes on? How far do we go?”
In the end, Mr. Rief suggested the board table the matter for more input.
Planning board member Jerry Riggs agreed, saying he’d like to hear more from residents of Cedar Point Villas, none of whom spoke during the Zoom meeting.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
