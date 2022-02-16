HARKERS ISLAND — Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island has established a Core Sound Family Fund for the families of the victims of the plane crash east of Drum Inlet Sunday afternoon that killed eight people, including six from the Down East communities.
Karen Amspacher, museum director, said the financial support will go to help meet expenses and other family needs associated with the disaster. Funds received will be held in a special agency account and disbursed as needed to each family.
Contributors will receive an authorized receipt for their non-deductible donations. Immediate family members will receive a full accounting of monies received and disbursements made, according to Ms. Amspacher.
Ms. Amspacher said on behalf of the families, the museum will serve as an agent account. Contributions can be made by mail to CSWM, Family Fund, PO Box 556, Harkers Island, NC 28531, or online at coresound.com/ways-to-give.
Editor's note: This article was updated at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, with a new photo.
