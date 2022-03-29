NEW BERN - After a three-year hiatus, the New Bern Historical Society’s Heritage Homes Tour is back on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9.
Nine special homes will be featured in historic downtown, ranging from glorious to tiny, from 19th Century to brand-spanking new. These are livable family homes with rich stories and diverse architecture that illustrate New Bern's history. There will also be artists, live music, gardens in bloom and food trucks.
Live music kicks off with the DownEast Dulcimers on Friday, April 8 at 208 New St. from 11 a.m. until noon and 1 to 2 p.m. The Silver Lining Singers will entertain on Saturday, April 9 at 516 E. Front St., from 11a.m. to noon, and the Bonafides will take that same front porch stage from 1 to 2 p.m.
Highlights of the tour include the stained-glass creation of Michaele Rose Watson at 407 Hancock St. from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.
Jewelry designer Andi Reese will be in the Attmore-Oliver House gardens at 511 Broad St. both days from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You’ll find more artists at their easels throughout the area.
When ready for a break, there will be champagne and Jersey Dawgs at Savi’s Wine Shop at 713 Pollock St.
Food trucks will await with Betty’s Kitchen on Friday and Gigi’s Snack Shack on Saturday at Brewery 99 at 1014 Pollock St. from noon to 3 p.m. Find Jasmin’s Tasty Thai on Friday and The Firehouse Kitchen on Saturday at Freshwater Brewery, 904 Pollock St. from 2 to 4 p.m.
Tickets are good for both days. They are available at www.NewBernHistorical.org or at the Historical Society Offices at the Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad St. Also available at Mitchell Hardware, 215 Craven St.; Harris Teeter, 3565 MLK Blvd.; and Harris Teeter, Carolina Colours.
For questions or information, including ticket prices, call the New Bern Historical Society Office at 252-638-8558 or go to www.NewBernHistorical.org.
