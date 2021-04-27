NC Wildlife Resources Commission offers advice on coexisting with bears

RALEIGH — Carteret County residents and visitors spending time outdoors should be on the lookout for black bears this spring and, whenever possible, avoid interactions with them.
The N.C Wildlife Resources Commission announced April 15 it’s already seeing a spike in black bear reports this spring. According to the commission, this comes as no surprise since the state’s residential footprint has grown and people are moving bear habitat and creating opportunities for bears to approach their property, specifically by leaving out food sources.
WRC black bear and furbearer biologist Colleen Olfenbuttel recommends using BearWise, an educational program available at the website bearwise.org.
“Most bears that wander into a residential area will quickly retreat to their natural habitat, particularly if no food source is around,” the WRC said. “By following the six BearWise Basics the public can prevent potential conflicts and live responsibly with bears.”
The six BearWise Basics are:
· Never feed or approach a bear — either intentionally or unintentionally. Feeding bears trains them to look for food by approaching homes and people. Bears are particularly attracted to bird seed, hummingbird feeders, garbage and other human-associated foods, like pet food.
· Secure food, garbage and recycling. Food and food odors attract bears so don’t reward them with easily available food or garbage. Store bags of trash inside cans in a garage, shed or other secure area or use garbage cans or trash containers with a secure latching system. Place trash outside as late as possible on the morning of trash pick-up, not the night before.
· Remove bird feeders when bears are active.
· Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed outdoor pets portion sizes that will be completely eaten during each meal and remove the empty food bowl.
· Clean and store grills safely. Make sure all grease, fat and food particles are removed, even from the drip tray, after each use. Once the grill is clean, store it in a bear-resistant location, like a garage or shed.
· Alert neighbors to bear activity. Share information about recent bear activity and how to avoid conflicts.
“Attract birds, not bears, by using natural foods, shelter water and safe nesting sites,” Ms. Olfenbuttel said. “Consider using a bear-resistant trash container or altering your current container to become bear-resistant if allowed by your sanitation provider. And lastly, talk to neighbors and consider becoming a certified BearWise community.
“BearWise communities commit to co-existing responsibly with bears, securing all potential food sources and knowing when and how to report bear activity,” she continued.
According to the WRC, North Carolina’s bear populations are concentrated in the mountains and coastal plain, but sightings do occur in the piedmont, as well, usually in May, June and July. This is the time when young bears, called transients, are looking for a new home.
“While these young bears, typically males, may appear to be wandering aimlessly around, they are not necessarily lost,” Ms. Olfenbuttel said. “Most are simply exploring their new surroundings and will move on, particularly if they are left alone and there is no food around.”
In almost all cases, the commission advises the best option is a hands-off approach, allowing the bear to leave on its own.
The WRC does not trap and relocate bears.
For more information about living responsibly with black bears visit BearWise.org. For questions regarding bears and other human-wildlife interactions, contact the commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 866-318-2401 or by email anytime at HWI@ncwildlife.org.
