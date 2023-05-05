CROATAN NATIONAL FOREST - After more than two weeks of burning, the Croatan National Forest Great Lakes Fire is now 65% contained with 32,400 acres scorched, according to the latest figures from the N.C. Forest Service.
The 32,400-acre estimate has not changed since April 26 when the number was first publicized by the Forest Service.
Firefighters say the Great Lakes Fire is burning within and around the footprint of the Dad Fire, which torched more than 21,300 acres in 2012.
Officials said via social media channels on May 4 that a high-pressure system building in the area has mostly curbed the effects of recent windy conditions, allowing the air mass in the region to slightly diminish.
With high temperatures hovering in the low-to-mid 70 degrees, fire personnel continue to patrol and monitor heat sources using personnel on the ground, as well as specialized drones equipped with infrared cameras.
Flooding operations conducted May 3 raised the local water table for approximately 1,000 acres of the southeast end of the fire and extinguished heat sources deep in the vegetative soil, according to Fire Service reports.
Arid conditions felt in the marshy areas of the fire's footprint have caused vegetation to dry significantly, providing fuel in typically very wet areas.
Smoke-dried needles on fallen pine trees within the fire system have also started to accumulate on heat sources, creating new fuels for the flames to burn.
To combat this, crews near the fire line are working to extinguish the danger caused by this needle cast.
Air quality in Carteret County is safely in the green as of Friday, May 5, though the Forest Service says smoke is typically worse in the mornings and evenings.
Road closures on County Line Road and Holston Creek Road remain in effect.
Wildland fire engines and large equipment continue to utilize U.S. Highway 70 between Havelock and New Bern as they travel to and from assignments.
A temporary flight restriction put into place April 22 will last until Wednesday, May 10, according to the most recent data from the Federal Aviation Administration.
On Tuesday morning, May 2, the Southern Area Gray Team, a Type 3 incident management team, took over fire operations and continues to work with the U.S. Forest Service and N.C. Forest Service.
The Gray Team relieved the Southern Area Red Team, a Type 1 incident management team, that had been in command since April 23.
Officials say there have been no recorded injuries or damage to homes or buildings.
