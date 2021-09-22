Mill Creek man charged with felony child abuse after 4-year-old transported to hospital

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it has charged a Mill Creek man in connection to alleged child abuse.
According to a release from the agency, Matthew David Langley, 31, of 150 Point Road, has been charged with one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.
Detectives reportedly responded to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City Sunday after a 4-year-old child was transported to the hospital by emergency crews. According to the CCSO, the child suffered a severe head injury and was flown to Vidant Health in Greenville for further care.
The child is reportedly the daughter of Mr. Langley’s girlfriend.
Officials allege her injuries were “not consistent with the story provided to investigators.”
No status update on the child was provided in Wednesday’s release.
Mr. Langley is being held in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $150,000 bond.
