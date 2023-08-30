MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Public School System has announced the cancellation of afternoon and evening events for Wednesday due to the quickening approach of Hurricane Idalia.
For the county high schools, that means the delay of several sports games.
The West Carteret volleyball team was slated to host New Bern, the Patriots were set to host East in girls tennis at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport and Patriots’ cross country team was set to compete at Boyd Lee Park in Greenville.
Thursday will be a remote learning day, so sports teams will be unable to practice or compete in athletic events.
There were seven events scheduled for that day, including soccer matches for all three high schools. East was set to play at West Craven, West at Washington and Croatan at Jacksonville.
There was also two road volleyball matches slated – East at Havelock and West at Pamlico – along with an East tennis match at Havelock and a girls golf match for the Mariners at Minnesott Beach Country Club.
Looking ahead, the absence of practices Wednesday and Thursday could result in a delay in football games slated for Friday evening, although nothing has officially been announced.
East Carteret was scheduled to host Croatan, while West was scheduled to play at home against E.E. Smith of Fayetteville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.