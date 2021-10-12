OCRACOKE INLET — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for a 27-year-old woman in the water in the vicinity of Portsmouth Island in Ocracoke Inlet late Monday.
Watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report via 911 at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday of a capsized canoe with multiple people aboard.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew located a conscious male survivor alongside a green canoe approximately 2.8 miles offshore of Drum Inlet at approximately 9:54 a.m. Sunday. The survivor was hoisted into the aircraft and transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. There was no update given on the survivor’s condition.
A second survivor, the original reporting source, was found ashore on Great Island by a good Samaritan, at which point they reported swimming to shore and had last seen the missing women in the early morning hours of Sunday.
The US. Coast Guard said it searched approximately 1,635 square nautical miles for 73 hours.
“The decision to suspend a search is the toughest part of my responsibilities,” Capt. Matt Baer, commander of Sector North Carolina, said. “Our hearts are with the family who lost a loved one during this incident.”
