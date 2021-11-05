Peletier, private association donate money to Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department for bonuses, car

CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department recently received cash donations to pay workers a bonus for hazardous duty during the coronavirus pandemic and to buy a car for administrative use.
A $20,000 cash donation for the hazard pay came from the town of Peletier’s federal American Rescue Plan Act distribution, which totaled $51,000 this year. The cash donation for the car came from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department Association, a private, nonprofit organization that holds fundraisers and helps the department buy equipment, like turnout gear for firefighters.
Karen Sowers, clerk and administrative assistant for the fire and EMS department headed by Chief Kevin Hunter, said the agency greatly appreciated both donations, as employees welcomed the bonuses.
The car, an $18,000 2018 Ford Focus SE with less than 10,000 miles, is used by Ms. Sowers on administrative duties and by the department’s fire marshal, who does inspections of businesses for Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue and Peletier, plus unincorporated areas near them.
Ms. Sowers, who is also the department’s finance officer, said both donations will help the department continue to keep its district taxes as low as possible while providing quality service. The tax rates are 10 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation in Stella, which has a second WCFD fire and EMS station, 5 cents per $100 for EMS and 6 cents per $100 for fire districtwide. The main fire and EMS station is in Cedar Point.
The department is overseen by the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency, which is a quasi-governmental organization that, unlike municipalities, was not eligible for money under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The act was approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden to help local governments and others deal with the financial impacts of the pandemic.
During a Sept. 1 special meeting of the WCILCA board of directors – comprised of representatives from Carteret County and the towns the agency serves – Chief Hunter pleaded with those representatives to help the department get some of the federal money for bonuses or other expenses,or to use their own ARPA funds to help the department, if possible.
Dale Sowers, husband of Ms. Sowers, a member of the WCILCA board of directors and mayor of Peletier, said Thursday his town board voted unanimously in September to donate the $20,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to the full-time employees at the WCILCA and the WCFD. He said each of them received $1,000.
“All of them I’ve talked to have been very appreciative,” he said of the firefighters and EMS workers.
Peletier Commissioner Dan Taylor, also a WCILCA board member, made the motion for the town to provide the donation during the town board’s Sept. 13 meeting. Mayor Sowers votes only to break ties on the town board.The Peletier board also voted during that meeting to give part-time town clerk Bea Cunningham $3,000 in hazard pay from the ARPA money.
The town expects to get another $51,000 from the federal government in 2022.
Cedar Point, home base of the WCFD, also used ARPA money to give its employees extra pay for hazardous work. Generally, however, the towns that received ARPA money have struggled to find ways to use it, as federal guidelines are vague.
In an email Thursday, Chief Hunter said the $20,000 was distributed evenly between all full-time employees who were eligible due to their working through the entire pandemic, including Ms. Sowers.
“Mrs. Sowers is an employee who worked through the pandemic and was placed in possible exposure situations just by being here and interacting with personnel and the public,” the chief said in the email. “I think it would be grossly unfair and wrong not to include her in that equal distribution. Her husband's position on the Peletier Board and ILA Board has nothing to do with it at all.”
“On his town board, he is only a tie-breaker vote as a Mayor. The ILA Board was unanimous in their decision (to accept the donation). There is no ethical issue whatsoever,” the chief continued.
The WCILCA board is comprised of two members from Cedar Point, Cape Carteret, Bogue and Peletier, plus a representative appointed by the county.
