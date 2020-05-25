NWS says active Atlantic hurricane season forecast

NEWPORT — With the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season nearing, local meteorologists advise Carteret County residents and others to be prepared for an active season.
National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden and NWS science operations officer Ryan Ellis held a webinar Thursday on the upcoming hurricane season. Mr. Heden said the National Hurricane Center issued its outlook for the season, which begins June 1 and runs through November each year, and is forecasting 13-19 named storms for 2020, of which six to 10 may reach hurricane strength, with the chance of three to six major hurricanes, those that rech Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale.
“Anytime from May onward, we’re at risk for tropical cyclones,” Mr. Heden said. “You (coastal residents) should be ramping up preparations now.”
He said the forecast calls for above-average activity this season, as is has for the last four to five years, due to “a number of factors,” including the forecast formation of La Nina conditions. La Nina and its counterpart, El Nino, refer to an atmospheric phenomenon characterized by a cycle of warm and cold sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, which can affect weather systems.
Mr. Heden stressed regardless of the number of forecast storms, it only takes one making landfall in an area to make it an “active” season.
“Each year, we should be preparing for a storm,” he said.
More information on preparing for hurricanes and tropical storms is available online at weather.gov/moreheadcity/hurricaneprep.
This year, the NWS and NHC will add two new products to their hurricane forecasting services. Mr. Heden said a 60-hour forecast will be added to hurricane and tropical storm track forecasts and an experimental peak storm surge forecast graphic will also be produced.
Mr. Ellis said a lot of improvement has been made to forecasting the track of hurricanes and tropical storms in the last 20 or so years. However, forecasting the intensity of hurricanes and storms is “still difficult.”
Mr. Heden advised caution when deciding whether or not to evacuate in the face of an oncoming storm. He cited examples of storms and hurricanes which changed in intensity quickly and unexpectedly.
“We’re not the best at intensity forecasting,” he said. “We may not have many days to consider (evacuating) like we did with (Hurricane) Florence” in 2018.
Mr. Heden also advised not to focus too much on a hurricane’s category. He said the category is only measured by the wind speeds and there are other, more dangerous hazards produced by severe tropical weather.
“Since 2010, we’ve had 175 (hurricane and tropical storm-related) deaths and billions (of dollars) in damages from Category 1 (hurricanes),” Mr. Heden said. “Water is what kills, 90 percent of the deaths were related to rain and storm surge.”
He also said half tropical weather-related deaths since 2016 have occurred in vehicles. He advised residents it only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock an adult off their feet and only two feet to push vehicles off the road. Standing water can also cover hazards on the road ahead of drivers, such as debris or sections where the road has been washed away.
Some hazards can come prior to a hurricane or tropical storm reaching an area. Mr. Heden warned rip current conditions can precede a storm. These currents run perpendicular to beaches and can drag unsuspecting swimmers out to sea.
The NWS weather forecasting office in Newport provides forecasts, watches, warnings and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx, as well as on Twitter at twitter.gov/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
The NHC provides forecasts, watches, warnings and more for tropical storms and hurricanes on its website, nhc.noaa.gov, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSNHC, on Facecook at facebook.com/NWSNHC and on YouTube at youtube.com/user/NWSNHC.
