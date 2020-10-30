Active, overall COVID-19 cases increase by 12 Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, with the number of active cases increasing by the same amount.
To date, Carteret County has confirmed 1,324 COVID-19 cases, of which 135 are considered active Friday. The majority of patients, 1,175 people, have recovered, while 14 residents have died.
The number of patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City was five for the second day Friday, as well.
The Carteret County school system also reported an additional case total at Beaufort Middle School. It brings the total school-related cases to 47.
Health providers have reportedly conducted 12,994 COVID-19 tests, with 152 pending results Friday.
