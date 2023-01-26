PELETIER —Town resident Donna Bierly is urging others who live in or near Peletier to attend a Carteret County/N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) meeting in Cedar Point next week to voice their desires for road improvements in the area.
Carteret County will host a Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) public information meeting Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Western Park Community Center, 275 Old N.C. 58 in Cedar Point.
The meeting will have an informal, open-house style format, so there will not be a formal presentation.
Bierly, who last year convinced NCDOT to reduce the speed limit on a portion of Peletier Loop Road, said she will attend the meeting and focus her comments on asking NCDOT to:
O Ensure the Highway 58 corridor in Peletier area is a priority on the county’s transportation plan.
O Support bike route improvements and/or develop bike paths along Highway 58, West Firetower Road and Peletier Loop Road.
O Improve the intersection of Peletier Loop Road and West Firetower Road.
O Consider sidewalks for Peletier Loop Road and/or West Firetower Road.
The transportation plan “operates somewhat as a blueprint,” Bierly said. “With our projected growth, we need to be heard to ensure responsible and ethical planning.”
She urged those who can’t attend to help by suggesting other items to her on the Community of Peletier, NC Facebook page.
NCDOT and Carteret County representatives will be available to answer questions and receive comments during the meeting. Attendees may arrive any time between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to share comments and ask questions. The comments and information received will be taken into consideration as work on the plan develops.
A CTP is a long-range planning document that will assist in making transportation decisions for the next 25 to 30 years and is required by state statute.
The study is a joint effort with Carteret County, Carteret County municipalities, NCDOT and the Down East Rural Planning Organization. It involves government officials and the public to determine the area's future transportation needs based on the best information available, including but not limited to population, economic conditions, traffic trends and patterns of land development in the county.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
