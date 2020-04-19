BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will consider a special tax for the South River EMS district during its regular monthly meeting Monday evening.
To abide by social distancing guidelines, members of the public who wish to “attend” the meeting must do so electronically. The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Monday, will be streamed at Facebook.com/CarteretCounty/live/ and later archived on the county’s website, carteretcountync.gov.
Those who wish to share their thoughts during the public comment portion of the meeting must send comments to Clerk Rachel Hammer by 6 p.m. Monday. Comments may either be emailed to Rachel.hammer@carteretcountync.gov or mailed to her attention at 302 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC 28516. County Manager Tommy Burns will read the comments during the meeting.
In November, the South River-Merrimon Fire and EMS Department announced it will be ending patient transport services at the end of the fiscal year, Tuesday, June 30. Last month, Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea presented the board of commissioners with several options for ensuring patient transports continue for the district. The board instructed Mr. Rea to further investigate the options and return later with a recommendation.
In a memo included in the agenda packet for Monday’s meeting, Mr. Rea said his recommendation at this time is to contract with Beaufort EMS for continuing patient transport service to the South River district. In order for the move to feasible, he recommends imposing a special tax on the district.
Mr. Rea will present his recommendation and associated costs to the board of commissioners, which will determine a finding of “demonstrable demand” for continued EMS services to the South River EMS district. Should the board determine there is demonstrable demand, a public hearing will be held at the board’s next regular meeting scheduled for Monday, May 18.
Also on the meeting agenda is an update from Carteret County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon on the county’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
