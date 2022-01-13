Emerald Isle bridge work resumes after holiday break

EMERALD ISLE — Work to improve the Emerald Isle bridge has resumed after pausing for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s contractor is allowed to have one lane closed at any time from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, and at any time on Saturday and Sunday. However, due to low nighttime temperatures, only daytime closures are currently in place.
Lane closures will continue through Friday, April 8, but will pause in March for a special event, the Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival, scheduled for Saturday, March 12.
The work is designed to extend the life of bridge, which opened in 1971, by a couple decades, at least. Work began in December 2020 and has been intermittent since then.
Emerald Isle officials remind potential bridge users they can view traffic live on cameras on the free Emerald Isle, NC app. The app is available for Apple and Android devices and you can easily see what traffic looks like going to and from the bridge on the Emerald Isle side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.