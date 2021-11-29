COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in Carteret as positivity rate hits 5% once more

CARTERET COUNTY — While Carteret County health officials confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care are on the rise over the same period.
According to the County Health Department’s Monday COVID update – the first since Nov. 24, due to the Thanksgiving holiday – virus-related hospitalizations at the Morehead City facility increased by two to five overall. Of those five individuals, three are reportedly not fully vaccinated, while the other two have received their vaccines.
The county’s percent positivity, the number of positive tests in a period over the total taken, continues to rise, as it has been for more than a week. After dropping below 5% Oct. 29, triggering Carteret County Schools to drop its mandatory in-class mask policy, the rate remained low for a period before beginning to rise again around Nov. 22.
As of Friday, the rate had returned to 5%. Following revoking the mandate in classrooms, the County Board of Education Nov. 3 removed the 5% threshold, meaning Monday’s positivity rate should not affect the mask-optional policy.
“Rather than having one metric, we will look at all metrics,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said Nov. 3.
The state’s positivity rate is also up at 8.7%, as of Monday.
Active cases fell over the long weekend, from 94 down to 78, and the 37 new cases reported Monday bring the county’s overall total to 8,800 since the onset of the pandemic. Of that figure, 8,629 cases are considered recovered and 93 county residents have died of COVID-19.
Carteret’s vaccination rate has remained largely stagnant in recent weeks at 55% of the population fully vaccinated and 58% with at least one dose.
Monday’s update comes as U.S. health officials watch the latest omicron strain of the coronavirus. The World Health Organization said Monday the global risk due to the new strain is “very high,” and a growing number of countries are reporting omicron cases.
To schedule your free vaccine or set up an appointment for a no-cost booster, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.