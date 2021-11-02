Carteret County detectives arrest 2 Newport residents on drug-related charges

CARTERET COUNTY — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspected drug dealers from Newport last week, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
Hubert Lee Monk Jr., 53 has been charged, along with Tracy Lynn Howard, 34.
Narcotics detectives reportedly “developed” information Mr. Monk and Ms. Howard were engaged in illegal drug sales in the area and began an investigation.
Detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Mr. Monk and Ms. Howard on Mandy Lane in Morehead City on an undisclosed date. During the search of the vehicle, detectives allegedly found 22 grams of heroin, 50 grams of methamphetamine, four grams of cocaine, 42 grams of marijuana, one semi-automatic handgun and $2,683 in U.S. currency.
Both were arrested and booked into the Carteret County jail in Beaufort.
Mr. Monk faces two counts each of trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana and possession of a firearm by felon. He was placed under a $1,172,215 bond.
Ms. Howard, a convicted felon on parole, faces one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole. She is being held on a $30,000 secured bond.
