BEAUFORT — On Wednesday, deputies arrested Joey Blair Lawrence, 46, of Beaufort, on charges of felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15.
In February, detectives launched an investigation into a report of possible sexual abuse, according to a Thursday afternoon report from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives say a child told a child forensic interviewer at Carteret Children’s Advocacy Center about the alleged incident.
Detectives reportedly spoke with Mr. Lawrence before charging him.
Mr. Lawrence was placed under a $100,000 secured bond and had his first court appearance in Carteret County District Court Thursday morning.
He remains in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort.
