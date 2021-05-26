Habitat plans ceremonies
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 5 for a home to be built at 131 Lincoln Drive in Newport. The single-family house is part of a nine-lot subdivision of Courtesy Village II, owned by Crystal Coast Habitat.
The house is for Robert and Starr Jenkins and their four children.
In addition, Beaufort Ole Town Rotary is presenting the family a $1,000 check to be used as an appliance allowance.
Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
Crystal Coast Habitat will also hold a mortgage burning ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4 for the Michele Hopkins family at 1709 Bay St. in Morehead City.
CPC board to meet June 3
The Carteret Partnership for Children Board of Directors will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 3 at the economic development offices at 3615 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
A Zoom option for the meeting is available at carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/85855358017?pwd=M1JnVGVsUk5zVnRSM2pKeU1GWTZwQT09.
The meeting is open to the public.
Beaufort budget session set
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
To join the virtual meeting, visit zoom.us/j/91912423235?pwd=WThSZHNZZ2ZmVGcyRlV3R1QxZ1FRdz09. A copy of the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget can be found online at beaufortnc.org/finance/page/proposed-fy-22-budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.