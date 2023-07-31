MOREHEAD CITY - A joint operation recently led local authorities to the recovery of drugs, stolen guns and a homemade firearm.
Joshua Carter was arrested during a traffic stop July 26 by detectives with the Morehead City Police Department and the Carteret County Sheriff's Office.
During a following search, Carter was identified as a convicted felon and was found to have evidence related to stolen guns.
Officials obtained a search warrant and discovered two stolen handguns, an illegally modified shotgun and a homemade gun device.
Detectives also found evidence for the use and distribution of narcotics.
Carter is charged with two counts of a possession of stolen firearms, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule III-controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I-controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for the sale, storage and use of a controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI-controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Further charges may be pending as the investigation is ongoing.
Carter is in custody at the Carteret County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
Anonymous reports of criminal activity can be reported to Crimestoppers at 252-726-4636.
