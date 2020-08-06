Residents receive free school supplies during Stuff the Bus

MOREHEAD CITY — A long line of vehicles, filled with families waiting for free school supplies, wound its way through the old Kmart parking lot Wednesday.
Volunteers distributed book bags filled with pencils, crayons, notebook paper and other back-to-school supplies during the annual Stuff the Bus event.
The Rev. John Carswell of Parkview Baptist Church, who helps coordinate the event along with the Carteret County Public School Foundation, said volunteers distributed about 650 book bags filled with supplies, double what they have given out the past two years.
Rev. Carswell said he talked with several people during the distribution who were struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve heard some say they’ve been unemployed during the time the pandemic has happened,” he said. “Others have said they work but are struggling. I’ve had parents with tears in their eyes saying they couldn’t believe we were doing this.”
Those receiving supplies said they were grateful, such as Deidra Felton of Morehead City.
“This is really helpful. I’m a single parent. With my income, any help is a blessing,” she said.
Residents remained in their vehicles while those helping handed out bags from a yellow school bus.
It looked much different than previous years due to safety precautions in place for the pandemic. In the past, Parkview Baptist Church would allow families to go through several stations in the church to pick up supplies, as well as receive free shoes and haircuts. This year, volunteers had pre-packed book bags with items Sunday, then let them sit for three days to help alleviate any potential virus contamination, according to Rev. Carswell.
Despite the challenges imposed by the pandemic, as well as a visit late Monday by Tropical Storm Isaias, Rev. Carswell said the event was a success.
“We purchased $5,000 in supplies and put together about 650 bags. We’ve had people drop by money and supplies, and we are grateful,” he said.
Among those helping distribute supplies was the county’s new Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson. He started his position July 1, so this was his first Stuff the Bus distribution in the county.
“I’m incredibly impressed and appreciative of all the community support and donations to make this happen,” Dr. Jackson said.
In addition to Parkview Baptist and the Carteret County Public School Foundation, others sponsoring this year’s event were Ann Street United Methodist Church, Willis Insurance Agency and private individuals.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.