Man heading local relief effort for Ky. puts out appeal for trucks, drivers after outpouring of donations

MOREHEAD CITY — Because of the overwhelming amount of donations that have poured in from across Carteret County for tornado survivors in Mayfield, Ky., the man leading a relief effort is appealing for more trucks and drivers to haul the goods.
Morehead City Sportsman’s Wholesale store manager Jared Mabe said Thursday he put out a Facebook appeal Monday for items, and by noon Wednesday the company’s 26-foot box truck was nearly full.
“We have plenty of people willing to donate, but what we need right now are people willing to haul,” he said Thursday as he continued to load items on the trailer, which will head Friday morning to the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds in Mayfield, Ky. There, a shelter and supply intake center have been set up for those displaced from their homes or needing assistance.
“If there is anyone in the community that is also taking trucks or if someone is willing to haul donations, please contact me,” Mr. Mabe said.
He said he has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for the relief effort.
“So many area businesses, churches, nonprofits and individuals have just been giving and giving,” he said. “We’ve gotten pallets of water, canned goods, diapers, blankets, sleeping bags, generators, feminine hygiene products, bikes. It just keeps going.”
Mayfield, a town of nearly 10,000 people in the western corner of Kentucky, was among many communities in six midwest and southern states decimated Friday during a deadly tornado outbreak that has claimed at least 70 lives in Kentucky alone. The death toll is expected to rise to more than 100 as search efforts continue. Other states impacted by the tornadoes are Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Marie Kinlan of Emerald Isle was among those dropping off items Thursday at the trailer set up in the parking lot of Sportsman’s Wholesale.
“My heart was breaking for those people,” she said. “I knew I had blankets and quilts I could give. I make quilts, and I knew I had some extras.”
Mr. Mabe said the collection drive came about when the owner of Sportsman’s Wholesale contacted him Sunday night asking if he would be willing to head up a relief effort at the store.
“I love community involvement, so when he called me Sunday night and asked if I would be willing to work extra hours to do this I said absolutely,” Mr. Mabe said. “This is what’s right. If there are people who need help and you can help, you need to help your neighbor.”
He added that he wasn’t sure if the company would make a second trip.
“At this point I just can’t say,” he said. “We’ll have to wait and see.”
Those interested in helping haul items to Kentucky can contact Mr. Mabe at the store at 252-222-5282.
