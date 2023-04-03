CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush said last week he is still “evaluating the best path forward to fill the police chief position” and Interim Chief Lt. Richard Eschbach “will serve in this role indefinitely” until a decision is made.
The town on Jan. 9 announced it had hired Ed Preston, a former deputy police chief in New Bern, to replace Bill McKinney, who had retired in September 2022 after four years in the position.
However, less than one month later, the town and Preston parted ways, as Rush said Preston “was not a good fit.”
Eschbach served as interim chief from McKinney’s retirement until Preston’s appointment and became interim chief again in February after Preston’s departure.
Rush said last week he will “notify the community” when he has decided that “best path forward.”
The manager in February declined to comment further on Preston’s departure, citing personnel confidentiality. Town commissioners held a closed session to discuss personnel during that February meeting, as allowed under state law.
The chief in Cape Carteret commands six other sworn officers.
Meanwhile, Rush said last week he continues to try to find a person to fill the vacant position of planning director, responsible for all aspects of the town's development review program, including zoning administration, site plan review, floodplain management, coordination with county building inspectors, state Coastal Area Management Act permitting and code enforcement.
He said initial review of applications will begin on April 17.
Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 in February to hire a planning director/code enforcement officer.
Rush at that time estimated the annual cost of the position at $54,000 to $78,000, including salary and benefits, depending on the qualifications of the selected individual.
Cape Carteret has not had a planner for about seven years.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.