NEWPORT — The Carteret County Humane Society animal shelter is at capacity, and Manager Rachel Hardin doesn’t see an end in sight.
“We’ve been at capacity for months, and we haven’t had a break,” she said Jan. 23. “We normally get a reduced amount of turn-ins in the winter, but we haven’t seen a slow up.”
The shelter, on Hibbs Road in Newport, is currently housing 244 animals, but ideally Hardin likes to keep the shelter at 130 cats and 80 dogs.
Hardin said the two main reasons people are giving for surrendering pets is they are moving and they can no longer afford to care for their animals.
“Food has gotten so expensive, and so have vet bills,” she said.
While she encourages people to have their pets spayed and neutered to avoid overpopulation, Hardin said many are struggling to pay for the surgery.
“Spaying and neutering pets is the best way, but people tell me they can’t afford it, so they can’t do it,” Hardin said.
Regardless, she appealed to pet owners to do everything in their power to spay and neuter and “be responsible pet owners.”
Hardin said to cut down on the number of owner turn-ins, the shelter is working with owners to see if there are other ways to avoid them having to give up their pets.
“If they need help with food, we can help with some of that,” she said. “We are also trying to do turn-ins by appointment so we’re not getting overrun with owner turn-ins all at the same time.”
Hardin said she also periodically posts appeals on the shelter’s Facebook page.
“We’ve had a few cats adopted because of that,” she said.
In the past, the Humane Society has shipped animals to other rescues in northern states, which have a better track record of pet adoptions, but Hardin said most of those are now at capacity.
“We need people who are willing to adopt and share our Facebook posts,” she said.
The cost to adopt from the shelter ranges from $70 to $125. She said they are also working to reduce costs in certain situations. The adoption fee includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchipping and more.
The shelter also welcomes donations of supplies and currently has a special need for cat litter, kitten food and laundry detergent. Monetary donations are also welcome.
Volunteers and foster families are welcome as well.
Those interested in dropping off donations can come by the shelter 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information about adopting a pet or other ways to help, call the Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744, or go to cchsshelter.com.
